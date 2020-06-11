Many real estate agents have been working harder than ever through this challenging time, and we are also about to enter a very busy time as business starts to open up. With this in mind, here are some ways leaders can take care of their agents.

As the head of a real estate team and also a brokerage, my leadership style has always been to lead by example. I apply this technique to everything I do, and to be a good leader, I believe that you have to.

When your team sees you working hard and putting in the extra mile, they will, too. When they see you going to bat for your clients and devising unique, out-of-the-box marketing strategies, they will too.

But it’s important that while we all focus on working hard, we need to make sure we find time to recharge our batteries and take care of our health. We are all still working through this challenging time, and we are also about to enter a very busy time as business starts to open up.

With this in mind, here are some ways leaders can promote wellness and self-care for their team and agents.

Plan ahead

Time is everything in our business, and we can’t make any more of it during the day, so we have to manage it wisely. I often quote Napoleon’s famous saying, “Dress me slow, I’m in a hurry,” as a reminder that we need to slow down and do things correctly, rather than rush through them and do them poorly.

Getting to the end without making mistakes will save you time. I make sure that I have a well-timed schedule planned out for each day, and I encourage my team and our agents to do the same. When planning your schedule, allow ample time for driving between properties, preparing a house for a showing and closing up, meal breaks, office time for paperwork and other errands you need to accomplish.

Being late to meetings and on calls can cost you business, and it also can cause undue stress. When I am running late to a meeting and stuck in traffic, there is nothing more stressful than sitting there watching the minutes tick by and knowing that I am behind for the rest of the day.

And stress affects our health, dramatically. Avoid the stress by planning a manageable schedule for yourself and your team, and be mindful that if plans do change, rescheduling is a solution that is far better than being late and will help decrease the stress of the day.

Take time off

Even if you do make daily plans and are able to stick to the schedule, we all know that this business is a stressful one. Make taking time off a priority, and stick to it. One of the great things about being part of a team is that it does allow you the opportunity to assign tasks to other members as you will reciprocate when it comes time for them to take a break.

Keep in mind all breaks don’t have to be week-long international holidays, sometimes it is refreshing to put your cell phone down and go for a walk. I know that after playing a round of golf, taking a bike ride or working out in the gym, I have done something positive for my body as well as my mind, and I am recharged and able to dive back in.

Let your team and agents know that taking a break will only make them better.

Giving back

Wellness and self-care aren’t just about what we can do for ourselves — they’re about what we can do for each other. When we started The Agency, I knew that I wanted to be able to give back to those in need and to make sure our agents were able to participate. We formed a partnership with Giveback Homes, and we raise funds and build homes for people in need.

Helping clients, closing deals, breaking records and listing amazing properties is all wonderful and super exciting, but being able to help others in this way is one of the most rewarding things we do. As a leader, I encourage my team and our agents to lend a hand to this cause and others that may be meaningful to them.

I am happy to say that all of our agents really go above and beyond. All pull together to support this great cause and truly enjoy the experience as one that helps those in need, while nourishing the soul.

Mauricio Umansky is the founder and CEO of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.