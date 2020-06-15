The Fair Housing Act currently doesn’t list gender identity and sexual orientation as protected classes, but a recent ruling by the Supreme Court could have a major impact on the fight for housing equality for LGBTQ individuals.

The U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled Monday, by a 6-3 margin, that LGBTQ people are considered a protected class when it comes to employment discrimination. It’s a decision that could have a major impact on the fight for housing equality for LGBTQ individuals.

“Two days ago the President revoked equal healthcare protection for transgender Americans through executive order,” Ryan Weyandt, a St. Paul-based mortgage professional and LGBT+ advocate in real estate, told Inman. “Today we stand united and celebrate a momentous victory as the Supreme Court rules to protect LGBT+ rights in the workplace.”

“While this is a huge step forward for our community, housing discrimination remains legal against the LGBT+ community in more than half of the states in America,” Weyandt said. “This was a positive step forward, but emphasizes the need to extend protections to LGBT+ American’s in all aspects of life.”

The Fair Housing Act, passed into law in 1968 and now a bedrock of the real estate industry, makes it illegal to discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, familial status or national origin in the renting or selling of housing and related services.

It does not, however, specifically mention sexual orientation or gender identity as protected categories.

In the absence of a federal law banning discrimination against such persons in housing and other services, 21 states in the U.S. have passed their own laws banning housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

There’s been a significant initiative in the pass year to pass the Equality Act, which is universally supported by the top real estate brokerages and holding companies in the country. The Equality Act would codify those gender identity and sexual orientation protections into law.

The Equality Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives last year, but has failed to make it through the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, and President Donald Trump has previously expressed his intention to veto the legislation.

Monday’s SCOTUS ruling could be precedent-setting however. If LGBTQ individuals are protected from discrimination in the workplace, it’s reasonable that these same protections could be applied when it comes to housing, if such a case appears before the Supreme Court.

