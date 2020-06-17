Metro Estates’ owner Brad Coleman will serve as assistant branch manager for the brokerage’s Newport Beach office, and 20 of its top agents will join the branch.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has acquired Metro Estates, a Newport Beach, California-based boutique real estate agency, it was announced.

With the move, Metro Estates’ owner Brad Coleman will adopt a new role as assistant branch manager for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Newport Beach office, and 20 of Metro Estates’ top-producing agents will join the same branch.

“Metro Estates’ caliber of sales associates, proven track record of providing superior service, and collaborative culture make this acquisition a natural fit,” said Wayne Woodyard, vice president and Orange County regional manager of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

“We are bringing all this phenomenal talent together to maximize and continue the incredible success each company has enjoyed throughout the years,” Woodyard added. “Our many current and future satisfied clients will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this terrific acquisition.”

Mary Lee Blaylock, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, noted that the acquisition will allow the brokerage to strengthen its footprint in Orange County and better serve clients there.

“Brad and his agents will blend seamlessly with our Newport Beach agents to form a regional real estate powerhouse,” Blaylock said.

“It’s an understatement to say we are thrilled to be backed by the international reach and financial strength of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network,” Coleman said in a statement. “With our combined strength and expert knowledge of the Orange County area, our agents and support staff will continue to persevere in serving clients with honesty and integrity.”

Metro Estates began as a company focused on selling high-end properties around Newport Beach and is a designated broker for bank-owned properties. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has 3,000 sales associates across 50 offices between Santa Barbara and San Diego and completed over $11 billion in sales during 2019. The brokerage is a subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc.

