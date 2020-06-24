After 14 years with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Luxury Portfolio President Stephanie Anton is stepping down. In a June 23 Facebook status, Anton announced she’s leaving her position at Luxury Portfolio to pursue new, unnamed opportunities.

“I have some news, and it’s bittersweet,” she said. “I have made the difficult decision that now is the right time, for many reasons, for me to move on from LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio.”

“In fact, its been a remarkable almost 15 years of new opportunities, experiences, travels, relationships and so much more,” she added. “From walking on the Great Wall of China or shopping in the markets in Bangkok, to speaking on stage in Paris, to leading a rebranding, or appearing on Fox Business, it’s been challenging, exciting, rewarding, humbling, and it’s been my honor.”

“Everyone should have an opportunity to love their jobs as much as I have loved my time at LeadingRE.”

Anton served as Luxury Portfolio’s executive vice president and president, where she brokered partnerships with other luxury brands, such as Concierge Auctions, and masterminded a complete rebrand in 2019. She also became the go-to expert on luxury real estate marketing, often sharing her expertise with Inman, Forbes, Mansion Global, Luxury Daily and a number of other publications.

“We are thankful to Stephanie for her time with Luxury Portfolio, and genuinely wish her continued success in her career,” LeadingRE President and CEO Paul Boomsma told Inman. “Luxury Portfolio International is fortunate to have one of the most talented team of professionals in the industry.”

“We are honored to have the confidence of our members and look forward to seamlessly continuing to support them, and the 50,000 luxury properties we market annually,” Boomsma added.

In the 198 comments on her Facebook page, colleagues and friends added their kudos and well wishes, saying they can’t wait to see what she does next.

“Congratulations Stephanie,” wrote Carolina One Director of Marketing Philip Cheves. “I know it was a tough decision for you. I want to thank you for the support you have shown me over the past 12 years! It’s much appreciated! Wishing you the best!”

“I’m regretting those days I didn’t wake up on time to join you for more early-morning, pre-meeting walks,” said Robin LaSure, vice president of corporate marketing for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. “Hopefully, I’ll get another chance in the future.”

“In the meantime, I wish you all the best and know that you will continue to live and work with curiosity, passion, and intelligence,” LaSure added.

Anton wasn’t available for comment about her future endeavors; however, she stated on Facebook that she will provide details at a later point.

“I know though, that now is the right time,” she said of her decision to leave LeadingRE. “I need to shake up my comfort and make myself uncomfortable – so I can continue growing.”

“I have a fantastic new door that I am so fortunate has been opened to me, and I simply can’t pass it up,” she added. “I would never forgive myself. Rest assured I will share more details about where I am going at the appropriate time.”

Anton concluded, “Until then, please know that it is with the deepest gratitude I say thank you for allowing me to serve you for an amazing 15 years, for the opportunity to work with such incredible people (who I expect will remain in my life), for the chance to learn so much, and for a life full of things bigger than I could have ever imagined.”

