For those who want to improve the bathroom experience, there’s a host of options available — from heated toilet seats to voice-activated mirrors that can read you news and weather updates.

It’s safe to say that this year has really changed the way we look at technology, which is becoming an integral part of our lives. So, because we’re all spending a lot more time at home in 2020, I’ll be talking about smart tech for bathrooms this week.

Nowadays, there’s a host of options to choose from, boasting many different styles and features. You just have to determine what your needs are. Kohler, for example, has a line of touchless toilets, which work by simply waving your hand. Another notable innovation from Kohler includes the PureWarmth heated toilet seat, which works with Kohler Konnect, giving you control over the temperature and timing of the heated seat.

Moving on to the shower, Kohler’s new Moxie showerhead and speaker allows you to listen to news, podcast or music as you get ready for your day. And the DTV smart shower system offers a complete spa experience by bringing together water, sound, steam and lighting.

There’s also the voice-activated U by Moen Smart Shower, which lets you preheat the shower to a temperature of your liking. You can do this by voice, through an app on your phone or the smart shower’s controller. It works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Next up? Bathroom mirrors. Kohler’s Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror embeds Amazon Alexa and allows you to take advantage of most of Echo’s perks — like listening to music, weather reports and more. As a mirror, Verdera’s LED lighting is dimmable and adjustable by voice command.

There are so many other systems and technologies that can be added to improve the bathroom experience, a few of which are featured in this week’s video.

