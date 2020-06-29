Chime Technologies, a real estate-focused operating system, and Dippidi, a content marketing and social media ad agency, announced on Monday a partnership to help real estate professionals boost their lead generation and conversion.

“The upheaval in the market has forced many to rethink how they are approaching their business and where they need to invest and prioritize in order to survive,” Mike McGowan, vice president of sales at Chime, said in a statement. “By expanding our partner network with organizations like Dippidi that uniquely understand the demands agents and brokerages are facing today, we can offer clients a one-stop shop with proven solutions designed to usher in immediate revenue opportunities.”

Operating essentially as an in-house marketing team for real estate agents, Dippidi creates custom marketing plans, tailored to help agents sign on more clients. The marketing company crafts listing promotions, blog posts, articles, social media campaigns and more to help agents advertise their brand. The partnership with Chime will allow agents and brokerages to streamline potential clients through the sales cycle to conversion.

“Our goal is to help our clients build their brand and their business,” Tyler Auerbacher, co-founder of Dippidi, said in a statement. “That includes leveraging the technology and web platforms Realtors already have in place to maximize existing investments. We are excited to partner with Chime to offer clients an amazing ‘1-2’ punch as we provide the fuel to fill the sales funnel and Chime provides the engine to convert them into leads.”

In April, Chime released streaming tools for Facebook Live and YouTube ahead of schedule in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, to enable agents to virtually broadcast home tours and open houses.

Email Lillian Dickerson