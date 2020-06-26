The Seattle-based, family-owned company helps agents market listings to other agents, and is now producing animated social media posts for multiple networks.

Zip Your Flyer, known for its rapid turnaround of agent-to-agent listing marketing collateral, announced in a press release the availability of eVIDEOS, a dynamic listing promotion tool for social media.

The new product uses MLS data to create animated, branded listing posts using rotating property photos, lower-third agent branding and platform-specific sizing. Promos will autoplay when clicked and push interested leads to agent or brokerage websites.

Posts can have a number of different designs, including dynamic backgrounds, accentuating graphics, and images that zoom in and out, rotate, and fade. Zip Your Flyer classifies designs as Elegant, Modern, Clean and Artistic.

When asked about a fresh library of designs, Caitlin Thornburg, executive vice president and owner, said to Inman over the phone that it comes down to agent user habits.

“We’ll update those every few months or quarter. We have a design review process each week to see what agents are responding to,” she said.

Each post can be returned in the same day it’s ordered, formatted for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The eVIDEOS are an add-on to ordered flyers, Thornburg said.

Customers can order and download finished files from their account pages once a flyer design is approved. Orders can also be fulfilled through the company’s iOS app.

The 15-year-old, family-owned company has focused on helping agents promote listings to other agents as opposed to direct consumer outreach.

It claims an inbox delivery rate of 80 percent while sending millions of E-Flyers every day. An account includes reporting and no additional per-order fees beyond what’s paid monthly.

The product has been out for a little over a week as of this writing, and Thornburg said positive reaction has been immediate.

“Its [eVIDEOS] has been in my vision for about a year, but that’s why we launched the AutoPlay flyers first, to get an idea of how this might do.”

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.