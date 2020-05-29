Real estate marketing and productivity software company Inside Real Estate is now offering all clients of kvCORE Platform video messaging through an exclusive partnership with BombBomb, the company stated in a press release.

Called CORE Video, the new feature will be available at its basic level for no additional cost. CORE Video Premium will offer BombBomb’s full capability with additional fees.

Inside Real Estate stated that the new feature will be live in early June. Users looking to upgrade to the paid level can do so through the kvCORE marketplace.

The video email provider is a popular partner in the proptech space, but the free level of access and its degree of native integration with kvCORE’s outreach tools is unique to the industry.

Premium accounts will be able to send mass video emails, access video libraries, pull video into existing automated campaigns, and use it in the mobile environment via the Chrome browser extension.

“Helping to facilitate and build authentic relationships is what BombBomb is all about,” Darin Dawson, BombBomb’s president and co-founder, said in the release. “This unique partnership with Inside Real Estate and their kvCORE platform represents an exciting opportunity for current and future users of BombBomb video.”

BombBomb’s tools and simple user experience allow quick adoption and use within long-term marketing tactics. Whether sent to one person as an update or as part of a larger mass send, BombBomb videos can be carefully measured for effectiveness with reporting for delivery rates, opens, clicks, views and time viewed, among other statistics.

While video content marketing has only gained momentum recently in terms of showing and advertising property, video messaging has had a place in the industry for some time.

Inside Real Estate has 175 employees and according to its website, it’s used by more than 200,000 real estate agents across the country.

