The company announced new franchisees in Slovenia and Thailand on Wednesday.

Keller Williams continued its worldwide expansion, announcing Wednesday that it has awarded licenses for new franchise offices in Slovenia and Thailand. The massive real estate franchisor has 107 market centers and 5,250 agents across Europe and 18 market centers and 1,135 across Asia.

With the new franchise offices, Keller Williams also named Daniel Angel Sauli and Vit Kultanavipas in leadership roles at KW Slovenia and KW Thailand, respectively.

“We’re excited to welcome Daniel Angel Sauli of KW Slovenia and Vit Kultanavipas of KW Thailand, along with their amazing leaders and agents, to our worldwide family,” William Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide, the international division of Keller Williams, said in a statement. “In the midst of a rapidly shifting global market due to COVID-19, our global regions continue to post growth and our pipeline of new regions continues to be strong.”

Sauli will lead the company’s growth in Slovenia as regional operating principal. He’s run an indie brokerage in Slovenia for the last 15 years and has grown it to a team of 15 employees and 10 agents.

“The real estate market in our country lacks robust education and technology support. It’s what I saw would be good to bring into our country,” Sauli said in a statement. “So, we turned to KW.”

Keller Williams’ new franchise in Thailand will be lead by Kultanavipas, the regional operating principal. The company initially opened for business with several offices in the second quarter of 2020.

“I’ve been a real estate agent for 15 years and have a very successful business,” Kultanavipas said in a statement. “Yet, we wanted to achieve a lot higher success, and to do that, we have to change the model and the way we think.”

“So, we joined KW and we’re excited that the KW culture is so different,” Kultanavipas added. “We treat associates as a family, improving them along the way.”

The company has continued to grow outside of the United States, even as COVID-19 put the brake on the real estate market, globally. As of May 30, Keller Williams has 232 market centers and 10,496 agents — a year-over-year increase of 32 percent — outside of the United States and Canada, across 43 regions.

