Stephanie Anton is joining Corcoran Group as senior vice president to lead the brand’s franchise growth, on the heels of her departure from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. The appointment comes five months after Corcoran launched its first franchise brokerage.

“As we roll out the next evolution of Corcoran, I am thrilled to welcome [Anton] to our leadership team to even further elevate Corcoran’s support services for our affiliates and their agents,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, said in a statement.

“With her expansive experience as an innovative leader in the marketing and real estate spaces combined, [Anton’s] respectable influence will bring a plethora of growth opportunities to our already powerful organization,” Liebman continued.

Anton, who will report directly to Liebman, will be tasked with growing Corcoran’s franchise division, directly overseeing franchise marketing, servicing and development.

The company opened its first franchise in November in San Francisco and Tahoe and has since expanded on both coasts, as well as in Chicago, even as COVID-19 forced many states to shutter in-person economic activity.

Anton will also serve as managing director of global services for Realogy Franchise Group, the franchising arm of Realogy, the nation’s largest real estate holding company.

Prior to joining Corcoran, Anton served as the president at Luxury Portfolio International, the luxury division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, for the past 14 years. She also previously served as vice president of marketing for the Chicago-based brokerage Koenig & Strey GMAC Home Services.

