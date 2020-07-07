IBuyer platform zavvie has released a more streamlined version of Offer Optimizer, the company informed Inman today. The updated service will focus on the consumer and help agents engage clients with the latest selling options like instant offers from iBuyers, a buy-before-you-sell option from bridge providers and a traditional open market offer.

In the updated version of Offer Optimizer, individual estimates from each iBuyer have been replaced with an estimated offer range for all iBuyers based on zavvie’s own data, with a 95 percent confidence interval. The new bridge option, which will be available to sellers in all states, will allow sellers using the platform to buy their next home before they sell their current home.

In a world with COVID-19, many sellers may find new attraction in iBuyers and instant offers.

“The iBuyer business model is uniquely positioned to thrive in a world of social distancing, where people are putting a premium on the ability to conduct business while limiting direct human contact,” Mike DelPrete, global real estate tech strategist and Inman contributor, said in a statement.

“We know consumers want to be represented by an agent, even with an instant offer,” Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “But agents need the right tools to talk about all the options available today. Agents add value by quarterbacking the transaction and earning a commission regardless of the option the seller chooses.”

Regarding the options now available to consumers, Hornung said, “The newest options for sellers — iBuyers and Bridge — are nearly completely digital, and well-suited for social distancing. This expansion of options available in Offer Optimizer also extends our reach. While iBuyers are limited to select markets, Bridge providers operate in every state.”

The update to Offer Optimizer comes about one year after zavvie launched its upgraded Offer Optimizer Suite, which added an online property profile questionnaire that enabled sellers to receive instant offers from multiple iBuyers.

Email Lillian Dickerson