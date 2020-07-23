When you’re feeling low on energy, it’s easy to lose sight of what you’re working toward. So, here are some smart ways to cultivate a productive environment and pick yourself back up.

Staying motivated is not something that happens naturally all the time. In our fast-paced industry, as agents, we need to be intentional about work habits so we make sure that we’re staying on the right path and achieving optimal results.

When you’re feeling unmotivated and low on energy, it’s easy to lose sight of what you’re working toward. Despite popular belief, self-motivation can be changed — and it’s all about your mindset.

Research shows that there are some proven ways you can become self-motivated, even when the going gets tough. I’ve outlined a few simple and smart ways to motivate yourself and, as a result, achieve your goals.

1. Reduce daily distractions

When you have easily accessible distractions all around you, it becomes hard to focus. This is especially the case now, as many are juggling work, family and personal life at home.

Reducing distractions will significantly improve focus. To create a workplace setting with limited interruptions, start each work session by shutting the door, putting your phone on silent and installing a productivity extension such as StayFocusd on Google Chrome. This tool will help you stay on task by restricting the amount of time you can spend on certain websites.

Another way to create a productive work environment is by playing music to help boost energy and reduce stress. Create a playlist that’s upbeat and inspires you to focus.

2. Find optimism

Pessimism can drain both your motivation and energy. Finding a positive and constructive view can energize and recharge your motivation. Don’t limit the sources of inspiration in your life. In addition to the motivational people closest to you, there are a ton of books, podcasts, blogs and success stories that can help you tap into your inner enthusiasm.

I personally listen to The Ikonns podcast, which is all about creating and living your dream life. I also recommend reading both Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill and The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho if you’d like to focus on personal development and self-improvement.

You can also reach out to a former mentor for inspiration and guidance. Another way to source motivation is by joining local groups and connecting with other industry professionals.

Connecting with aspirational leaders in your business offers much-needed accountability. Not to mention, it also helps provide next steps and wise viewpoints on your future professional goals, no matter what phase of your career you are in. Spend more time with enthusiastic, motivated people, and let their energy flow over to you.

3. Be realistic about your goals

Being realistic with what you can achieve in a workweek is crucial to your success and morale. Although it’s important to aim high and map out your long-term goals, it’s just as important to encourage yourself by achieving a multitude of smaller, day-to-day goals along the way.

Your long-term goals won’t be accomplished overnight, so make sure to reward yourself for your small successes along the way. By celebrating those tiny wins, you’ll find a much-needed daily dose of motivation.

One way to hold yourself accountable for your goals is by having a series of check-ins with your team or colleagues, where each member of the group is encouraged to report on what they’ve been working on and some of their recent business achievements.

We hold weekly (virtual) company meetings, which serve as an outlet for agents to showcase their successes and wins. Having control and ownership of how we’re doing in our business makes us more motivated to actually do it. Gaining autonomy over work can create a vibrantly productive environment.

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency, in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.