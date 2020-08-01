In today’s virtual, work-from-home environment, agents are seeking training and coaching in entirely new ways. In August, we’re laser-focused on what defines good coaching today and how to get the most out of it.

This year, we’ve all met unexpected challenges and found creative solutions for getting business done. But how are we improving ourselves along the way? This August, Inman dives into real estate coaching and training and how it has changed amid a pandemic.

What to expect

This month, we’re going to dig into what coaching looks like today, how impactful it is on your business and how you can get the best resources for your dollar.

Look for:

The Inman Handbook on coaching and training

Top outside resources, like YouTube, podcasts and books, for training

Q&As with top coaches

Tips for leaders on how to tighten up your coaching game

A list of the industry’s leading coaches and what they offer

Surveys where you can sound off

And more

How to get involved

Each week, we’ll pose a new question about, you guessed it, training or coaching in our Pulse survey. Please weigh in with your insights and experiences in our anonymous, one-question survey, and we’ll share the results the following week.

Have more to say? We’d love for you to become a contributor. For more information on that, reach out to our contributors editor.

