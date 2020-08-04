Italian DJ and social media influencer Gianluca Vacchi just bought an opulent property in Miami Beach for $24.5 million.

As first reported by the Washington Post, Vacchi was the buyer behind the Sunset Islands deal — a seven-bedroom, 12,700-square-foot mansion overlooking the water that was originally listed for $27 million. It sits at 13 feet above sea level and is surrounded by floor-length glass walls and reflective pools overlooking Miami. The property also comes with 7,400 square feet of outdoor space as well as a roof terrace with 360-degree views.

Other amenities include a four-car garage, a wine cellar and an elevator between the property’s three stories.

Real estate developer Valerio Morabito and his wife, model Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, had the home built in 2019 and were originally planning to live in it themselves before deciding to put it on the market. Douglas Elliman agents Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon represented both Vacchi and the sellers.

“The pandemic has created more activity for waterfront single-family homes. Buyers are attracted to the openness,” Duchon told the Miami Herald.

Vacchi, 52, is an Italian millionaire who gained a considerable Instagram following by posting pictures of his high-flying lifestyle — partying on yachts, dancing in front of Lamborghinis and posing in front of pools.

Along with tallying nearly 17 million Instagram followers, Vacchi is a shareholder in his family’s car manufacturing company, the IMA Group, and has been posting photos exclusively from Italy since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

