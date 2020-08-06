The online real estate giant brought in $768 million during the second quarter of 2020 while setting a new traffic record with 2.5 billion visits to its website.

Online real estate giant Zillow managed to buck the economic crisis of the coronavirus pandemic during this year’s second quarter, raking in better-than-expected revenue thanks to “powerful tailwinds” in the industry and the growth of iBuying.

In an earnings report Thursday, the company revealed that between April and June it brought in $768 million in revenue, which was up 28 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. Analysts had only expected Zillow to report $606.02 million in revenue.

Zillow’s net loss in the quarter was $84 million.

The company’s statement notes that the revenue growth was “driven primarily by a continued increase in Zillow Offers resale volume.”

Company co-founder and CEO Rich Barton responded optimistically to the earnings Thursday, saying in a statement that they were “even better than we had hoped, and firm up our belief that powerful tailwinds in both real estate and technology are rapidly converging, with Zillow at the nexus.”

Probably the brightest spot for the company this quarter was its Homes segment, which includes iBuyer Zillow Offers. The Home segment alone brought in $454.3 million during the second quarter. The earnings report further reveals that during the quarter Zillow bought 86 homes, sold 1,437 and ended up with 440 in inventory — the lowest number since the third quarter of 2018.

In retrospect, the relative strength of Zillow’s iBuying makes sense given the way the pandemic has played out. Though there were concerns early on about a slowdown in the housing market, in reality inventory ended up being extraordinarily low while demand stayed high. Those conditions naturally favor anyone who happens to have a large number of homes stockpiled and ready to sell.

However, Zillow’s dwindling inventory of houses could become a problem if market conditions hold steady. In the second quarter Zillow sold vastly more homes than it bought, and with only 440 remaining it may lack the potential to fully repeat its recent success. High demand and low inventory also means homesellers generally have less incentive to sell to an iBuyer, meaning replenishing inventory could be a struggle.

Zillow’s own outlook appears to reflect these conditions. In its earnings report, it projected earning only between $140 million and $160 million from its Homes segment next quarter. The company has beaten its own outlooks before, but those numbers are still down considerably compared to the second quarter.

Still, Zillow did have some other strong data points in its earning report Thursday. Among other things, Zillow set a new traffic record during the quarter with 2.5 billion visits to its website. That breaks down to 218 million average monthly unique users, the report explains, and in June represented a year-over-year increase of 32 percent.

Zillow also has $3.5 billion in cash, which it said in its report put it on “strong financial footing” and is the highest balance in company history.

Barton added in his statement that he believes “we are at the dawn of a Great Reshuffling, as COVID and work-from-home policies are inspiring people to rethink their homes and consider moving.”

Zillow’s stock spiked Thursday following the release of the report, jumping from a closing price of $71.57 per share at the closing of the market to nearly $80 in after hours trading.

Zillow previously reported earnings in May, when the company revealed that it had raked in $1.1 billion during the first three months of 2020. That beat analysts’ expectations at the time and more than doubled what the company earned one year prior.

However, while the first quarter of 2020 included the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., it wasn’t until now that the full impact of the outbreak on the company has finally begun coming into focus. And while the pandemic clearly had an impact — revenue was down in the second quarter compared to the first — the higher-than-expected revenue, the strong traffic numbers and other data points suggest the company is faring quite well amid uncertain times.

The pandemic has been something of a wild ride for Zillow. Early on, the firm’s own data showed that the outbreak doused what was poised to be a hot spring for homebuying. Zillow responded to the crisis by suspending its iBuying program Zillow Offers and covering some costs associated with its Premier Agent program for real estate professionals, among other things.

That latter move contributed to lower revenues during the second quarter from the Premier Agent program. According to the earnings report Thursday, the program brought in $192 million, down 17 percent year-over-year — though the company expects growth in the program next quarter.

In any case, by the end of April, Zillow was also seeing rising web traffic and growing consumer interest in real estate. And by the beginning of August, it had restarted Zillow Offers in all of the program’s pre-pandemic markets.

The moves hinted at a bullishness about the market that was in line with anecdotal tales from agents across the country who said they were busier than ever.

Zillow also reported strong earnings in February, when revenue jumped 158 percent year-over-year, beating expectations.

Developing…

Update: This post was updated after publication with additional information from Zillow’s earnings report and a phone call company executives held with investors.

Email Jim Dalrymple II