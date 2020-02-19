The company’s revenue jumped 158 percent year-over-year during the final months of 2019 — far more than analysts had expected.

Zillow handily beat analysts’ expectations Wednesday when it revealed that its iBuying and Premier Agent services helped revenues climb 158 percent year-over-year.

In a letter to shareholders, company CEO Rich Barton called 2019 “tumultuously remarkable.”

“We’re in the midst of a multi-year expansion to rewire real estate transactions and streamline how our customers buy, sell, rent and borrow that dramatically expands our market opportunity and profit potential,” Barton continued in the statement. “Our team’s strong execution delivered record Q4 and full year results that beat our outlook on every measure.”

Here are the key numbers you need to know from Zillow’s earnings:

$943.9 million: Zillow’s revenue at the end of 2019

For the final three months of 2019, Zillow brought in $943.9 million, representing a jump of 158 percent year-over-year. In its earnings report, Zillow said that the rising revenue was “driven by rapid expansion of our Homes segment’s resale volume and improved performance in our Premier Agent business.”

Revenue from the Homes segment — which includes the Zillow Offers iBuying program — specifically was $603.2 million, an increase of 57 percent year-over-year.

In his letter, Barton added that “our Premier Agent business is solid, and we have started 2020 with some of the best retention rates we’ve seen in recent history.”

$813.65 million: The number analysts had expected

Leading into Wednesday’s report, analysts had expected Zillow to have raked in $813.65 million in revenue over the final three months of 2019. That haul would have represented a jump of 122.7 percent year-over-year.

Zillow’s actual numbers easily beat those estimates.

Prior to the the earnings report, the company’s stock was trading at just under $55 per share — up for both the day and year-over-year. After the earnings report was published, the company’s stock price jumped to nearly $59 per share.

$101 million: Zillow’s net loss during the fourth quarter of last year

Wednesday’s earnings report shows that during the final three months of 2019, Zillow had a net loss of $101.2 million. That’s a larger number, to be sure, but also only represents a slight increasing from the $97.7 million net loss it reported during that same period in 2018.

Unsurprisingly given how cash-intensive iBuying is, the company’s Homes segment was far and away the largest money loser last quarter, accounting for $107 million in net losses. Those losses were slightly offset by positive revenue in the company’s internet, media and technology segments.

Zillow’s mortgages segment saw a loss of $12.7 million in the final months of 2019.

$2.7 billion: Zillow’s entire 2019 revenue

The company’s 2019 revenue grew 106 percent year-over-year to $2.7 billion. Revenue in 2019 from the Homes segment specifically was was $1.365 billion, up from $52.4 million in 2018.

For all of 2019, Zillow suffered a net loss of $305.4 million — significantly higher than the $119.9 million it lost in 2018.

$745.2 million: How much Zillow earning during the third quarter of 2019

Zillow’s strong fourth quarter follows a similarly strong third quarter in 2019, when it brought in $745.2 million in revenue — which also beat analyst expectations at the time.

Developing…

