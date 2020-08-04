Zillow Offers is now operating again in all 24 market, including Las Vegas, South Florida, the Tampa Bay region and Houston beginning Tuesday.

Zillow is returning to homebuying in Las Vegas, South Florida, the Tampa Bay region and Houston beginning Tuesday, bringing the buying segment of its Zillow Offers platform to all 24 markets after an initial pause in March as the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading across the United States.

“Starting today, homeowners in all 24 Zillow Offers markets once again have a way to sell their home with more certainty and control, and with more peace of mind around health and safety,” Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman said in a statement. “People still need and want to move, and I’m proud of the work the Zillow Offers team and all of our local partners have done to adapt our protocols and adopt new technologies so we are able to deliver a safer, more digital and streamlined real estate experience for them.”

The company’s return to homebuying has been guided by Dr. Regina Benjamin, the former surgeon general of the United States, who is consulting with the Seattle-based company on its “Move Forward. Stay Safe.” initiative.

Those initiatives include only one home visit, as opposed to three, and all Zillow employees being required to pass a health and safety test after each visit, including a temperature check. The company also launched formal requirements around protective equipment.

Zillow has also leaned in on 3D and virtual technology, including digital floorplans for all Zillow-owned listings. The company is also expanding its self-tours platform for Zillow-owned homes.

“The need to buy or sell a home hasn’t changed, but the way we do it has shifted, just as we’ve had to adjust our daily behaviors in other parts of our lives,” Dr. Benjamin said. “Zillow has shown its dedication to health and safety as the real estate industry learns to work within these new norms.”

