Elite Pacific Properties is joining Corcoran as Corcoran Pacific Properties, with 11 offices serving the entire state of Hawaii.

The brokerage formerly known as Elite Pacific Properties is joining Corcoran as the brand’s first Hawaii franchise. Corcoran Pacific Properties is launching with approximately 250 agents in 11 offices, serving the entire state of Hawaii.

“There is something absolutely magical about Hawaii, and I couldn’t be more excited that Corcoran Pacific Properties has arrived,” Pamela Liebman, Corcoran’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Their agent-centric values and thoughtful, authentic approach to client service in such a unique part of the country are such a natural fit for Corcoran — particularly given that we serve both urban and leisure destinations.”

“I know they will continue to create exponential growth for our collective network of agents and clients alike.”

Corcoran Pacific Properties is the seventh franchise brokerage to be launched this year and will be led by CEO Anton Steenman and Chuck Garrett, the brokerage’s vice president. The brokerage closed roughly $1.5 billion in sales in 2019, according to its own internal data.

The new franchise also represents key growth for the Corcoran network into the secondary and vacation home market of Hawaii. It will be fully operational under the Corcoran flag on August 25.

“Corcoran is a breakthrough brand that will undoubtedly make our affiliated agents more unique in the Hawaii market and beyond, and this affiliation with the Corcoran brand is a strong cultural match with the values on which we’ve built the company,” Steenman said.

At the same time the company is launching new franchisees, existing ones are continuing to grow. Corcoran Global Living announced Monday that Terra Firma Global Properties, a Northern California brokerage based in Wine County, is affiliating with Corcoran’s first and largest franchisee.

With the addition of 80 new agents, Corcoran Global Living now encompasses nearly 700 affiliated real estate agents across 25 offices.

“Corcoran Global Living (CGL) continues to grow rapidly in California, and this new footing in the state’s Wine Country is incredibly exciting,” Liebman said. “The team at Terra Firma Global Properties truly started from scratch to build a company based on trust and fosters a culture of partnership, which we value highly at Corcoran.

