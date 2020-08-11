Tamra Judge, who appeared in the “Real Housewives of Orange County” for 12 seasons, has returned to her first profession as a real estate agent.

Judge, who had appeared on the popular Bravo reality series since 2007, was the longest-running member of the cast when she left the show in January. This week, she announced she has kept her real estate license active during her time on the show and will be working with other fellow Real Housewives star John McMonigle at Agent Inc. in Corona Del Mar, a neighborhood in Newport Beach, California.

“I’m going back into real estate,” Judge said on RealiTea With Derek Z. “I’ve signed up with a luxury real estate agency.”

With her husband and producer Eddie, Judge also owns a fitness studio called Cut and a CBD company called Vena Wellness. Right before the pandemic broke out, the Judges sold their six-bedroom home in Coto De Caza, a guard-gated private community in Orange County, for $2 million.

“I’m obsessed with houses,” Judge said in the interview. “Something people probably didn’t know about me is that I’m on the MLS every day. I love home decor, I love decorating, I love houses, and I love helping people. I could just tour houses all day long, so why not get paid for it?”

