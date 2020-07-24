Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll discuss Zillow’s report on home sales, tips for agents who hate sales and the newest hire for a Florida real estate firm.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

This week on The Real Word, Byron and Nicole discuss Zillow’s report on home sales. The company’s weekly market survey report stated that homes are selling at the fastest rate ever — in around 20 days after hitting the market. Byron and Nicole talk through the topic and share their take on the report and what’s happening in their market.

Speaking of home sales, in a recent Inman article, Ricardo Mello wrote about sales in real estate, which happens to be a process a lot of newly minted agents shy away from, in an effort not to appear too pushy.

It is, however, an essential part of the business, and agents need to be able to get a good grasp on the basics of sales. Once they do that, they can truly learn to enjoy the experience.

“[As an agent], you need to be able to handle objections,” Byron said. “You need to be able to talk the lingo and get people to make their best decision — that they’re going to make with or without you, by the way — by providing data and by helping them along that process.”

Marketeer of the week

The winner this week is Crocker Partners. The Florida-based real estate firm is trying out a new hire — a doctor. With a medical professional on board, the firm can work to develop a health plan in response to the pandemic.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.