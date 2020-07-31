Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll discuss predictions for urban real estate, what to look for when buying as-is and the need for Zoom rooms.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Since the pandemic broke out, the country has been seeing an exodus from densely populated cities (and more specifically, New York City) into more rural areas. “People are moving out because of the health crisis,” Byron said. “They want a yard. They want more of a social distancing-type of living environment that is more natural.”

“And they’re able to now work from home, which is the biggest — I think — part of the exodus,” Nicole later added.

However, Remy Raisner, the founder and CEO of The Raisner Group, predicts the exact opposite. According to a recent Forbes article, Raisner said that urban real estate will reach new heights as people return to cities post-pandemic.

Byron and Nicole discussed the reasons behind Raisner’s predictions and shared their thoughts on why they might or might not happen and what current activity in their market shows.

More this week: With a competitive market, more buyers are willing to buy as-is. What should these clients know? Byron and Nicole talked about a recent Inman article that focused on the challenges buyers might face when scooping up low-priced fixers.

Marketeer of the week

Now that so many people are working remotely, more listing descriptions are highlighting “Zoom Rooms.” These rooms boast visually appealing backdrops that are well-suited for virtual meetings. Is this the new home office?

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.