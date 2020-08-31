Infomercial magnate and Flex Paste creator Phil Swift has completed one of his biggest deals yet: the purchase of a $20 million oceanfront mansion in Gulf Stream, Florida. First reported by The Wall Street Journal, Swift lived up to his name by making an offer only a few days after the listing hit the market.

Originally priced at $21.95 million, Douglas Elliman agents Devin Kay and Nick Malinosky told WSJ they were surprised the listing sold so quickly since Florida’s sales pace picks up in the winter when homebuyers are looking to escape to warmer climates. But COVID-19 has changed that.

According to MARMLS, the home was listed on July 3 and went under contract on August 6. The sale was completed on August 27.

The four-year-old, 8,000 square-foot mansion fits Swifts’ mega personality with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths. The Bermuda-style home sits on 1.08 acres of land and has a 135-foot private beach with a stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean. Although the interior is decked out with an elevator, custom built-ins, marble flooring and a state-of-the-art kitchen, the home’s outdoor space takes the cake.

“This Bermuda-inspired estate looks out to the turquoise waters from most rooms and from the resort-style outdoor living space, composed of breezy verandas and a grand entertainment pavilion featuring a charming open-air fireplace, summer kitchen, and cabana bath,” the listing description read. “The sleek oceanfront pool is surrounded by manicured lawns, giving way to a dune walkover to the sands.”

The estate also features an expansive guest house with a private entry, one bedroom and bathroom, a kitchenette and a balcony that overlooks the main house’s lush courtyard.

The home last sold in 2016 for $15.875 million.

Email Marian McPherson