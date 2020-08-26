Seven months after announcing his retirement from the New York Giants, former quarterback Eli Manning has put his New Jersey estate on the market.

The 9,000-square-foot estate, which Manning and his wife Abby McGrew listed for $5.25 million, was built in 1904 in the Georgian Revival style. The couple, who had previously lived in a luxury condo in Hoboken, bought the Union County house for $4.7 million in 2014 and took on a large renovation.

It currently boasts six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and four half-bathrooms, a master’s suite with two dressing rooms, a chef’s kitchen, eight fireplaces, an office and a wine cellar with room for 750 bottles. Other amenities include a gym, a recreation room, a patio with a barbecue area and an outdoor pool with an adjoining poolhouse. The entire property sits on over an acre of landscaped grounds.

Hallee Dangler with Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent for the property.

Manning, 39, was drafted into the National Football League in 2004 and went on to play 16 seasons for the team. He announced his retirement on Jan. 24 following several injuries. The team won the Super Bowl twice during Manning’s time as quarterback.

McGrew and Manning, who grew up in New Orleans, also own a waterfront property in the Hamptons, according to Realtor.com.

