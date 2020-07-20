Mark Lesswing first joined T3 Sixty last August to help build the firm’s technology division.

T3 Sixty, a real estate research and consulting firm known for its influential industry rankings, announced Monday that it has promoted former National Association of Realtors (NAR) executive Mark Lesswing to the role of chief technology officer.

Lesswing first joined T3 Sixty last August. At the time, the company said Lesswing would be working on a “growing technology division.” In a statement Monday, T3 Sixty CEO Stefan Swanepoel cited Lesswing’s record at the firm as cause for his new promotion.

“Mark’s rich depth of real estate technology expertise as well as his excellent management of three of our large technology clients during the past year has undeniably proven he is the right person for the job,” Swanepoel explained.

Jack Miller had previously held the dual roles of CTO and president at T3 Sixty. However, following Lesswing’s promotion Miller will now “focus exclusively on his expanded duties as president of T3 Sixty,” according to the company’s statement.

“The move allows Jack to focus on building an even larger infrastructure to support our over 100 enterprise clients in our management consulting practice,” Swanepoel added.

Lesswing previously spent more than 16 years at the NAR, where he most recently served as a senior vice president and chief technology officer. T3 Sixty’s statement explains that while at NAR, Lesswing “helped develop the trade association’s blockchain initiatives.”

Lesswing left NAR in 2018. Of the departure, the trade group said at the time that the creation of a new technology team meant Lesswing’s role was no longer needed.

After leaving NAR, Lesswing worked as a consultant, an executive at several other companies, and on a handful of blockchain-related projects.

T3 Sixty provides a variety of consulting services for real estate teams and leaders. However, the company is best-known for compiling a number of well-regarded rankings of real estate professionals including the Swanepoel Mega 1000, Swanepoel Power 200 and others.

