Team leaders can now distribute leads to teammates via a routing feature and connect with their team and clients through updated customer service features.

Keller Williams rolled out updates to its proprietary technology platform Wednesday at its annual Mega Camp conference, which is being held virtually.

The changes are aimed at making the platform — the linchpin of which is its customer relationship management (CRM) tool Command — more appealing to teams, Jessica Groff, product director at Keller Williams, said.

“With Command, Keller Williams has built a powerful suite of applications to help agents run their business,” Groff said in a statement. “And, as a brand, we also have established proven models and systems to build successful teams.”

“These latest updates combine the two and put the full power of our smart CRM-plus solution into real estate teams’ hands so they can take their businesses to new heights,” she added.

Within Command, team leaders can now distribute leads to team members via a lead routing feature and better connect with their entire team and clients through updated customer service features in an increasingly digital world.

“Our new lead-routing features give rainmakers flexibility and options to choose from when determining how to send leads to agents on their teams,” Groff said. “We’ve also added additional route choices to meet the needs of any team.”

“And the new lead-routing reporting empowers rainmakers with new insights into how their teams are working the leads that have been distributed,” Groff added.

Command’s automated marketing and task management feature also now enables team-level systematization of real estate listing checklists, marketing touchpoints and drip campaigns, according to the company.

The transaction management tool within command also allows team leaders to manage offers, documents and communications of each active deal for the entire team.

While building out the platform’s new teams functionality, Groff said the product team was keen on building a platform that worked for different types of teams.

“We needed to build the flexibility into the platform that allows a husband and wife team to work their way and a large mega team to operate very differently,” Groff said.

Command is part of the Keller Cloud, an artificial intelligence-powered technology platform that connects a number of tools, including both proprietary technology and technology from outside vendors. Kelle, an AI-powered virtual assistant that powers the Keller Cloud’s AI-prowess, also got a teams-focused upgrade and now provides insights into marketing results and performance indicators for real estate teams.

Keller Williams first introduced Command in February 2019 at the company’s annual Family Reunion convention. As of June 30, the platform had 133,329 active users.

