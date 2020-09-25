One month after putting their Beverly Hills property on the market and ultimately finding a buyer, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have bought a larger home for $17.5 million.

Located in the Beverly Hills Post Office section of Los Angeles, the celebrity couple’s new 10,700-square-foot estate has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Legend and Teigen moved quickly in their efforts to upgrade — Teigen is pregnant with their third child and they spent some time quarantining in a leased mansion while looking for a permanent house with more space.

The home they ultimately settled on sits on more than an acre of land and was developed by local contractor JB Builders. Inside, it boasts a large glass atrium that brings light into the property alongside sleek features such as floor-length glass walls, wood and marble trim, LED mirrors, smart lighting and tankless water heaters.

Rooms also boast panoramic views of Los Angeles and Benedict Canyon. A large saltwater pool with an adjoining pool house and a media room with a movie theater are some of the top-notch amenities.

Sally Forster Jones of Compass held the listing while Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman represented Legend and Teigen.

Legend, whose most famous songs include “All Of Me” and “Tonight,” is part of what is known in the industry as the prestigious EGOT Circle, or a very small group of artists who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award. He met Teigen, a model who has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, in 2006 during filming of the “Stereo” music video.

