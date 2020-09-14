The Brentwood estate to which Will Smith’s character first pulled up in a cab in the pilot of the 1990s show is now on Airbnb — and you can rent it.

For five nights in October, superfans of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will be able to book a stay in the show’s iconic mansion. The same Brentwood estate to which Will Smith’s character first pulled up in a cab in the pilot of the 1990s show has now been listed on Airbnb.

Will Smith himself was the one to announce the new listing on Instagram, posing in front of the mansion with his on-screen sidekick of DJ Jazzy Jeff. Smith, Airbnb and the owners of the home have teamed up to make it available to rent for anyone who wants to relive the “chillin’ out maxin’ relaxin’ all cool” days of Fresh Prince in honor of the 30 years that have passed since the show aired.

“Ready for the freshest staycation ever?” Smith, who is listed as the official Airbnb host, writes in the listing description. “If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back.”

The exterior of the big white mansion appeared in the theme song and opening credits of the classic NBC sitcom that ran from 1990 to 1996. While indoor scenes were filmed on sets, the interior has been recreated to appear as fans remembered it — graffiti paintings, a giant bed with a king-style headboard, a closet full of sneakers, and paintings of Smith on walls. A giant pool, which appeared in many show scenes, will also be available as part of the rental.

“It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place,” the listing continues. “My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!”

Getting the chance to live like a prince is part of the Airbnb experience — guests will also receive a new pair of Jordans, get a chance to try on different outfits worn on the show and be served meals “on silver platters, of course.”

The rental will open up to those who want to book it on September 29 and be available for five two-night stays on October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14. While a night at the mansion will only set one back $30 a night, stays must be booked in groups of two and are only available to LA county residents to minimize COVID-19 risk.

Wildly popular in the 1990s, “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” first put Smith on the map toward a career as one of the country’s most accomplished actors and producers. His films, which include biopics like “Ali” and “The Pursuit of Happiness,” grossed more than $7.5 billion worldwide.

In honor of its 30-year anniversary, a reunion to be streamed on HBO Max was announced last month while a dramatic reboot is headed to the NBC streamer Peacock.

Earlier this month, Smith’s 19-year-old daughter, Willow, recently bought her first house, a $3.1 million property in Malibu.

