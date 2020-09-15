Two years after finalizing their divorce and putting their home on the market, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have finally sold the Hollywood mansion they shared during their marriage.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Pratt and Faris accepted an offer of $4.75 million for their 4,700-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of Los Angeles. Married in 2009, the couple bought the home for $3.3 million in 2014 and lived in it until 2018 when they completed their divorce.

The home, which was built in 1979 in the Mediterranean style, is fairly small by modern Hollywood standards — four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and an open floor plan leading from the different rooms. Floor-length windows lead out onto the garden while the inside has both a formal dining room and a sitting area with a wet bar.

In the time they spent living there, Pratt and Faris spent considerable money undergoing multiple renovations. Vaulted ceilings give the inside a spacious look while the top floor has a master’s suite with a fireplace, his-and-hers closets, a hot tub and steam room as well as a balcony overlooking the landscaped grounds and garden. The outside has ample patio space, a tennis court and outdoor gym space, as well as a saltwater pool.

After rising to fame for his role in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” Pratt now plays leading superhero roles in movies like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the Avengers franchise. Best known for her comedic acting, Faris played a number of high-profile TV and film roles — from Chandler and Monica’s surrogate mother on “Friends” to Christy Plunkett on CBS’ “Mom” sitcom.

Billy Rose with The Agency represented the former couple while Carole Solomon with Pacific Playa Realty worked with the buyer.

