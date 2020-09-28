The Rosebud Motel from the award-winning Canadian show “Schitt’s Creek” is expected to hit the market in the near future.

The small-town motel, where the Rose family moves after losing their fortune on the show, is actually a real-life property an hour outside of Toronto in Orangeville, Ontario.

The owner had been planning to put it on the market this year but had his plans curtailed by the global coronavirus outbreak. He instead put off plans to list it and offered it up as a location for anyone who needed to quarantine.

In that time, however, the show created by Dan and Eugene Levy gained even more recognition after sweeping the Emmy Awards with nine wins in categories ranging from outstanding comedy series to outstanding lead actor.

“I’m actually in the process of putting it up for sale,” owner Jesse Tipping told Simcoe.com. “It’ll be up for sale next month.”

Much like on the show, the hotel isn’t particularly impressive — eight apartment-style bedrooms and an adjoining three-bedroom house. But due to “Schitt’s Creek’s” popularity, it now has widespread recognition and has attracted visitors from as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.

“We just kind of let them enjoy it because if they are not bothering anybody, people really get a kick out of it,” Tipping said. “I don’t think it will be tough [to sell.]”

Prior to its appearance on the show, the motel was used as a backdrop for other films and even as housing for young NBA recruits. Tipping is currently the president of the Athlete Institute Basketball Academy and Orangeville Prep and, after purchasing the property in 2011, he used it to house recruits for the basketball academy.

Jamal Murray, currently with the Denver Nuggets, resided at the motel for two years. Kyle Alexander, who was invited to the Miami Heat training camp, also called it home for a while.

The 2005 movie “A History of Violence” and the mini-series “The Umbrella Academy” were filmed at the hotel. Tipping believes that, in the 1960s, it was used as a resort and a place where young people came to party. A buried pool may even be hidden in the backyard.

On the show, the motel is meant to be a rude awakening for an affluent family who is forced to live in a cheap dwelling in close quarters with each other. But in reality, it has gained fame as a popular filming location and even wedding location.

“We didn’t advertise for you to come stay at ‘Schitt’s Creek’ or the Rosebud Motel, but we actually used it for people who needed a spot when they were coming in to ski at Hockley or worked in the area for weddings or events,” Tipping said.

