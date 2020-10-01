Through Sure Sale, consumers can choose to list with an agent, sell to an iBuyer or opt for the company’s home trade-in platform.

J.P. & Associates Realtors (JPAR). the 100 percent commission real estate brokerage and franchisor, is partnering with real estate tech company zavvie to launch Sure Sale, seller options platform for JPAR clients.

With the power of the platform, JPAR’s clients and potential clients can be presented with three options: the traditional listing process, an all-cash iBuyer offer, or JPAR’s home trade program.

“If you are a homeowner, you can get multiple offers on your home with the push of a button,” JP Piccinini, founder of JPAR and CEO of its parent company, Vesuvius Holdings. “Most importantly, you get a trusted JPAR agent to help you compare all of your selling options, even if you choose an iBuyer offer or decide not to sell.”

The three options offer consumers three different routes to homesales, all of which have their own unique benefits. With the traditional listing process, homeowners often get the highest sales price and net proceeds, according to JPAR.

JPAR’s instant offer platform gives homeowners that are selling a property in good condition a targeted price range to get an all-cash offer from an iBuyer. The company’s trade-in platform is similar to a modern bridge loan program, which is aimed at enabling homeowners to buy their next home before selling their old home.

The platform is powered by zavvie, the real estate technology company behind Offer Optimizer, a white-labeled technology platform that allows brokerages to provide its sell-side clients a list of options, including offers from iBuyers.

“At JPAR we believe that every homeowner deserves all available options to sell their home and excellent representation no matter what option they choose,” Derek Taylor, JPAR’s vice president of technology, said in a statement. “JPAR Sure Sale ensures the client receives both in one easy to use platform.”

