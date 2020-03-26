HomeServices of America topped the annual Real Trends 500, edging out the Realogy Brokerage Group for the top spot in 2019 transaction sides.

For the second consecutive year, HomeServices of America reigns atop the Real Trends 500, an annual ranking of the top real estate brokerages in terms of transaction sides.

HomeServices of America, with 329,680 transactions, slightly edged out the recently renamed Realogy Brokerage Group, with 325,652 transactions. However, the latter finished with a higher total closed sales volume, with $170 billion in sales, compared to HomeServices of America’s $132.3 billion.

Despite the two holding their top spots on the leader board, both actually closed fewer transactions than the prior year. In fact, of the 1,559 companies that were analyzed, only 666 were flat or made gains, while the other 893 closed fewer transactions.

“Not in my almost 44 years now, have I seen so many kinds of new tough competitors all at the same time,” Real Trends President Steve Murray told Inman.

Both of the top two firms stood in a tier of their own, in terms of transaction sides, finishing with more than double the transactions of third-place eXp Realty, which had an impressive 2019. EXp Realty finished with 130,627 transactions, nearly double the 73,458 transactions it closed in 2018.

Compass once again made massive gains in the sales volume department, surpassing the $90 billion in sales mark — good for third in the country by that metric — after closing slightly more than $45 billion last year.

Last year’s ranking was hacked immediately after being released, but Real Trends has since taken further steps to secure its website.

See the top 20 below and visit Real Trends for the full list.

HomeServices of America, Inc., Minneapolis, MN 329,680 transactions $132.3 billion sales volume Realogy Brokerage Group Madison, NJ 325,652 transactions $170 billion sales volume eXp Realty, Bellingham, WA 130,627 transactions $36.2 billion sales volume Hanna Holdings, Pittsburgh, PA 100,589 transactions $22.4 billion sales volume Compass, New York, NY 84,732 transactions $91.2 billion sales volume Redfin, Seattle, WA 53,235 transactions $30.5 billion sales volume HomeSmart, Scottsdale, AZ 42,268 transactions $13.4 billion sales volume Keller Williams Realty, GO Management Offices, Arlington, TX 32,161 transactions $9.4 billion sales volume West USA Realty, Inc., Phoenix, AZ 26,485 transactions $4.1 billion sales volume Crye-Leike Real Estate Services, Memphis, TN 26,257 transactions $5.8 billion sales volume Douglas Elliman Real Estate, New York, NY 23,460 transactions $28.7 billion sales volume William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance, Shelton, CT 23,160 transactions $12.1 billion sales volume RE/MAX Results, Eden Prairie, MN 22,931 transactions $6.7 billion sales volume Real Estate One, Southfield, MI 22,237 transactions $5.6 billion sales volume Keller Williams Realty Pinnacle Partners Group, Duluth, GA 22,038 transactions $5.9 billion sales volume @properties 21,877 transactions $10.7 billion sales volume Coldwell Banker Seacoast / Advantage, Raleigh, NC 19,839 transactions $4.7 billion sales volume Century 21 Affiliated, Madison, WI 19,291 transactions $4 billion sales volume Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, Shorewood, IL 18,858 transactions $3.7 billion sales volume Fathom Realty, Cary, NC 17,866 transactions $4.3 billion sales volume

Email Patrick Kearns