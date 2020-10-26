New residential home sales blew away last year’s figures, soaring 32 percent year-over-year, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Sales of new single-family homes hit an adjusted annual rate of 959,000 during the month of September, according to the data, a 3.5 percent increase from the month prior.
The median sales price in September was $326,800, while the average sales price was reported at $405,400, according to the data.
Supply continues to be low, with only 3.6-months supply at the current sales pace at the end of the month.
Developing…
