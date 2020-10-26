Sales of new residential homes were up 32 percent year over year, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

New residential home sales blew away last year’s figures, soaring 32 percent year-over-year, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Sales of new single-family homes hit an adjusted annual rate of 959,000 during the month of September, according to the data, a 3.5 percent increase from the month prior.

The median sales price in September was $326,800, while the average sales price was reported at $405,400, according to the data.

Supply continues to be low, with only 3.6-months supply at the current sales pace at the end of the month.

