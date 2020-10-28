A house that hockey icon Wayne Gretzky built from the ground, sold and then rebought just hit the market for $22.9 million.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, a 13,000-square-foot Thousand Oaks mansion belonging to Gretzky and his wife Janet is once again on the market. The Gretzkys bought the lot and had the Colonial Revival-style property designed from scratch back in 2002.

The property sits on nearly 7 acres of land in the gated Sherwood Country community an hour outside of Los Angeles. It has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and views of the Santa Monica Mountains from nearly every room.

The inside boasts coffered ceilings, a grand spiral staircase, a gym, an office and a billiards room. Outside, there’s a circular motor court, a grand fountain, a swimming pool, gardens, tennis courts and numerous verandas.

After living in the property for five years, the Gretzkys sold it to former MLB player Lenny Dykstra for $18.5 million in 2007. Dykstra later filed for bankruptcy and lost the house in 2010. The bank sold it at a foreclosure auction; the buyer picked up for $760,712 while agreeing to take on the nearly $12 million in debt that was tied to it.

While the house then sold and resold several times since then, the Gretzkys ultimately bought it back in 2018 for $13.5 million. But two years later, they have decided that it was too big to maintain with their five kids now out of the house and put it back on the market with Arvin Haddad of The Agency.

“The Gretzkys built the house and understood the value of the property and the quality of the views and the finishes, so when the opportunity to purchase it came around, they didn’t hesitate,” Haddad told Realtor.com.

Gretzky, who earned the nickname “The Great One” during a 20-year career in the NHL, was inducted into the Hall of Fame after his retirement from professional hockey in 1999. One of Canada’s and hockey’s most beloved players, Gretzky brought home four Stanley Cups and earned the title of the league’s Most Valuable Player nine times over the years. He played for multiple teams even if he is most commonly associated with his early years with the Edmonton Oilers.

Since retirement, Gretzky and his wife have chosen to live in Los Angeles. Along with being a partner in the Oilers Entertainment Group, he has dabbled in restaurants, wineries and even appeared as cameos in films and TV shows.

