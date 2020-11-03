Talking to family members, close friends and neighbors is one of the most fundamental conversations agents can have. Here’s how they can help you find leads — plus a few tips.

This article series is largely taken from the Success Faster On Fire Hot! (which was released on Amazon in October this year) with permission from the author. It was edited for length, style and grammar.

Every single day, you must do something that increases your likelihood of finding a client or a lead (or three, or five or 10). Write that down. This is your most basic daily business task.

Embrace the concept of getting clients faster. We all need traction and clients quickly! Put a sticky note on your forehead, laptop, bathroom mirror or cell phone screen that reminds you what your job is today — which is to have conversations with people about real estate.

I have a bit of a daily man­tra, practically tattooed on my wrist, that says, “What is my fastest route to a solid lead, client, contract or paycheck today? Do that thing first.” It’s how I start my day, so I get the most important things done first.

Speaking of the most important things, let’s talk about one of the most fundamental conversations we can have in this business — talking to the people who love us.

Why you should call your mother

Seriously, call your mother (or your dad, sibling or best friend). Here’s the new agent’s version of the call-your-mother script.

Mom (or dad, sibling or best friend), I just started at [broker name] today. Oh my God, I am so excited! Wish I had done this earlier. I need your help. This is Day 1 of the training program, and the very first assignment they gave me was to call you!

This business is seriously referral-based, and I have big goals. Will you help me? It’s now my job to know the real estate needs of my friends and family, and their friends and families, so there is a basic ques­tion — actually, two questions — that I need to ask you. The first thing is: Are you anticipating any real estate needs this year?

The second question is: Who do you know who may need my services this year? It’s pretty much my job to ask these questions, and who better to start with than you? I really appreciate your support.

This is a seasoned agent’s version of call-your-mother script:

Mom (or dad, sibling or best friend), I need to talk business for a minute. I need your help. I realize we talk real estate off and on, but I have a specific ask. This business is seriously referral-based, and I have big goals for this year.

It’s pretty much my job to know the real estate needs of my friends and family, and their friends, families, colleagues, neighbors, so there is a basic ques­tion — actually, two questions — that I need to ask you. First of all: Who do you know who has been talking real estate lately?

The second question is: Who do you know who may need my services this year? It’s pretty much my job to ask these questions, and who better to start with than you? I really appreciate your support.

If you read this, or sort of read it while you’re talking, it will be weird and ineffective. You need to have a personal, high-energy conversation with her during which you share your goals and aspirations, explain your business and ask for her help.

Your approach to the call-your-mother script has to be genuine and natural. Then, call your sister, your best friend and your next best friend, and do the same thing.

My observation is that we often assume that the closest people in our lives — our parents, our spouse, our best friends — are dialed in with how to help us. However, I’ve learned not to take that for granted.

Trust me on this call-your-mother (or the other people who love you) task. I know brand-new agents who get their first piece of business because they called their mothers and asked. If the actual wording of this script, or any script, doesn’t really work for you, just tweak it. Modify it to make it authentic to you, and make it work.

But if you haven’t had this direct conversation with your mother or BFF lately, then move it to the top of the call list. For the majority of us, the next 10 clients will come from folks already in our phones — so why not start there? Start, or start over, with the people who love you.

Moreover, don’t assume your parents know the best way to help you. They may just want a stack of your business cards and enjoy handing them out every now and then. The business card thing can or can’t work. You would never know. Instead, train your parents on the easiest and most effective way to help you. Just say something like this:

Mom and Dad, next time you hear someone mention real estate, here’s what helps me the most. Say, “Oh, I want you talk to my daughter Erin. She’s the Realtor I told you about. I’m going to send an email that introduces the two of you. She’s not salesy, and you can trust her. She’ll answer your questions — no pressure. What is your email?”

Help them help you! Keep calling your parents and your close friends. Get these folks in your court. As soon as you notice them supporting you at a high level, send some flowers or a personal thank-you note. Make them dinner, or do something special. This is not a one-time phone call — this is an ongoing conversation.

Julie Nelson is the chief success officer at The Nelson Project, eXp Realty in Austin, Texas, and the author of Success Faster: Quickly Launch or Relaunch Your Real Estate Career and Success Faster On Fire Hot. You can follow her on YouTube or LinkedIn.