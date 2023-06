Instagram Stories operate differently than other features like Posts and Reels. Sue “Pinky” Benson helps you learn how to make them work for your real estate business.

Stories work differently than Posts and Reels on Instagram, allowing you to build relationships with your followers. If you’ve been missing the point with Stories, let Sue “Pinky” Benson walk you through her playbook so that you can make your Instagram game more effective and impactful.