Touring clients through a home via video is the new normal, and it is imperative to offer an in-depth tour through every space of the property to ensure that it has everything they could possibly need during these times. Here’s how to do it right.

Due to COVID-19, our industry has had to completely adjust the way we do business. Instead of open houses and in-person lunch meetings, much of our time with clients is now more often than not spent together virtually.

As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, touring clients through a home via FaceTime, Zoom and other channels has become our new norm. Clients are asking us to help them picture how the property will fit their needs.

We’re being asked to walk through and show where an extra office will be added. Is there a perfect space for their children to productively engage in remote learning? Is there a guesthouse for parents or in-laws who might be living with them into 2021? Is there an extra large foyer and closets for packages and disinfecting when you come in the door?

As your client’s on-the-ground source, it is imperative to offer an in-depth tour through every space of the property to ensure that it has everything they could possibly need during these times.

Here are three things you should be prepared to do during a video walkthrough with your clients.

Start from the outside

When touring a client through a home virtually, we recommend starting the tour before you’ve even arrived at the property.

Talk your client through the neighborhood, provide a view of the street and describe (or even drive by) some of the points of interest that are within a few blocks’ radius. This allows the clients to really feel like they are there in person with you and set the tone for once you actually arrive.

If your clients like what they see, we also recommend coming back for additional virtual tours at different times of the day so they can really get a sense of the home. As an example, at our listing at 232 Carroll Canal in Venice, California, we like to start our virtual client tour by highlighting the incredible location right on Venice’s coveted waterway.

Showing off the prominent location not only highlights how rare of a listing it is, but also gives an opportunity to touch on the unique history and value of the area.

Make sure the home is show-ready

Before entering the property you are going to virtually tour, we recommend ensuring the house is in tip-top shape for your client to view, even if it’s from a device.

Have your team work together to get everything ready for the virtual tour just as you would if you were showing in person. Divide and conquer all tasks involved.

Have a colleague make sure the connection is strong and the video is clear by doing a trial run-through. There is nothing less professional than having a poor signal and needing to cancel or reschedule with your client. If the connection is spotty, we recommend investing in a hotspot or W-Fi booster.

Once you know your connection won’t be an issue, the next step is to make sure the home is clean and tidy. When possible, having the gardening or cleaning crew through in advance of your video tour will ensure you show the property at its best.

Get up close and personal

One upside of touring virtually is that you as the agent can be fully in control of the tour. This allows you to really hit on the home’s truly unique features.

It is important to take your time going through every single inch of the home. Show off the level of finishes in the kitchen. Zoom in on the appliances and their condition. Walk into the pantry, and see if it can realistically fit your client’s needs.

Help them visualize hosting Thanksgiving dinner. Is there enough room to prepare a beautiful feast? Having a little fun will make the home’s best aspects stand out.

Don’t forget to spend time going through areas like the basement to check on the boiler room and electrical panel. Highlighting the upgrades and upkeep or lack thereof is where your expertise will be most valued.

Finally, save time for additional walkthroughs of certain areas within the home and for closing questions. First impressions are everything, so try to make the virtual tour with your client as perfect as it can be.

In addition to offering thorough tours for clients virtually, our team recommends creating supplemental videos that the client can view at any time after you’ve toured them. Try incorporating music and aerial views like we did with our video of The Mockingbird Estate to really set the tone and showcase the type of lifestyle the property offers.

David Parnes is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram. James Harris is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.