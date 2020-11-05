The online brokerage raked in raked in $237 million in revenue during the third quarter of this year, beating analyst expectations.

Riding a wave of recent real estate activity across America, Redfin revealed Thursday that it had raked in $237 million in revenue during the third quarter of this year — more than analysts had expected and further evidence that the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t quashed the housing market.

Redfin’s revenue for the quarter represents a drop of 1 percent compared to one year ago. While that means the company failed to hit the records set by peers such as Realogy, it also bested expectations from analysts that revenue would actually decline by 5 percent year-over-year to $226.32 million.

So why does that matter?

Because it means that, overall, Redfin had another better-than-expected quarter, which along with reports from other major real estate companies, paints a fairly rosy picture of the housing market at a time when some other industries are struggling.

In Thursday’s report, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman sounded upbeat.

“Redfin’s increasing share of North America’s online real estate audience, coupled with a strong housing market, has generated demand faster than we can recruit agents, lenders and partners,” Kelman said.

Redfin is a perennial earnings-season star. In July, for example, the company revealed in an earnings report that it had blown “away our second-quarter financial targets” and unexpectedly posted 8 percent year-over-year revenue growth.

Those earnings were particularly important at the time because they represented the period spanning from April to June — or the height of the coronavirus pandemic‘s first wave. The takeaway, then, was that Redfin’s earnings (along with those of other companies) hinted at how the real estate industry was actually faring better through the crisis than other sectors of the economy.

That same message was driven home again this week when Redfin — and other companies — once more posted a strong earnings.

Previously, Redfin also posted better-than-expected earnings in February and last year.

The earnings report also comes about a week after a group of fair housing advocates filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Redfin. The suit accuses Redfin of pricing and service policies that favor predominantly white neighborhoods.

Kelman — who has been an outspoke advocate for fair housing over the years — has indicated Redfin chooses where to operate based on where it can make enough money to pay its agents. But a number of other industry members nevertheless criticized Redfin for not doing better.

