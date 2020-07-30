The tech-oriented brokerage revealed Thursday that revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was up 8 percent year-over-year.

Despite months of economic chaos because of the coronavirus pandemic, Redfin announced Thursday that it saw revenue growth during the second quarter of the year — an outcome that ran completely counter to analyst expectations and offered a backdrop for the company’s bullish outlook on the current housing market.

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman announced the earnings in a call with investors, saying that the company brought in $214 million in revenue between April and June of this year. That represents an increase of 8 percent year-over-year. Kelman said on the call that the earnings were “better than we projected” and added in a statement that Redfin “blew away our second-quarter financial targets,” while noting accelerated consumer adoption of digital tools like online visits during the pandemic.

“Over the past two months, Redfin’s online visits and customer inquiries have been growing at a faster rate than at any point in the last three years,” Kelman added. “We’re inside a tornado, hiring agents, lenders and closing specialists at breakneck speed to keep up with demand, but also mindful that the bottom of the economy could fall out a second time.”

The earnings come as a surprise. Analysts had expected Redfin to report revenue of just $184.78 million, down 6.6 percent year-over-year. However, as John Campbell, a managing director of equity research for financial services firm Stephens, told Inman earlier this week, consensus estimates aren’t entirely reliable amid a pandemic.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as much of a surprise to most investors that consensus estimates are largely stale across much of the space,” he said.

Redfin’s outlook was a marked departure from previous quarters, when the company consistently reported revenue over $200 million and surpassed analyst forecasts. Redfin’s strong earnings record continued through the first quarter of this year, with the most recent report in May revealing that the firm once again outperformed expectations.

Those tempered expectations likely reflected concern about the pandemic, which has left millions unemployed and unable to make housing payments.

But instead of falling revenue, Redfin managed to continue its earnings winning streak.

The strong earnings are good news for Redfin investors, but the bigger news for everyone else is probably Kelman’s take on the housing market. While on the call, Kelman said customer inquires to the company were up 40 percent year-over-year in June — something he called “crazy” — and noted that “Redfin.com’s traffic is accelerating.”

“In May and June Redfin attracted for the first time more visitors than Trulia,” Kelman said.

The takeaway here is that Redfin itself is growing, but also according to Kelman that “consumers are now more series about buying a home than before the pandemic.”

“We’ve never seen such a sharp increase in home buying intent,” he added a moment later.

These are remarkable statements given the last several months. The pandemic has been a chaotic time for real estate generally, and Redfin specifically was forced in March to suspend its iBuying program and pull back on lead sales. In April, the company announced that it was furloughing 41 percent of its employees.

Redfin also increased agents’ fixed pay and sold a $110 million stake to a venture capital firm in March.

However, more recently Redfin has been ramping back up along with the broader industry. Beginning in early May, for example, the company began incrementally bringing back furloughed staffers. Redfin has also been resuming its iBuying program in various cities. The company’s stock, which bottomed out near $10 a share in March, has risen four-fold in the months since.

During Thursday’s call, Redfin Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen said conditions appear to have “normalized” following COVID-related disruption.

And Kelman said Redfin will continue ramping up with more hiring in the short term and renewed expansive of the iBuying program in 2021.

Update: This post was updated after publication with additional information from Redfin’s call with investors.

