Your fearless leaders for the session are Valerie Garcia, VP Learning & Development at Realvolve + Firepoint and Peter Lorimer, Founder & CEO of PLG Estates.

Valerie specializes in developing and delivering learning experiences to help customers create businesses that innovate, adapt, and thrive. She has over 20 years of Real Estate experience in marketing and education. She has worked with some of the biggest brands in the industry, such as RE/MAX, Century 21, Royal LePage, and others in the US, Canada, Europe and Australia. As a natural storyteller, she’ll inspire even reluctant learners to enjoy the process of embracing fear and adopting new ideas.

If you’ve seen the show “Stay Here” you may recognize Peter. He’s an entrepreneur, real estate expert and co-host of the aforementioned NETFLIX series “Stay Here.” Just one of Peter’s specialties is helping struggling property owners redesign and market their short-term rentals into moneymaking showstoppers. In 2005, he joined Keller Williams Realty and went on to become the #1 agent at his brokerage three consecutive years in a row. In 2009, he earned the prestigious distinction as the #1 top producing Keller Williams agent for the entire LA region and LA County. Then, in 2010, Peter launched PLG Estates based in the heart of Beverly Hills, aimed at serving the who’s who of the creative/entertainment world, which blossomed with its anti-establishment mantra and its policy of no-vanilla. Peter and his team of now, over 200, handpicked agents dance to the beat of their own drum while catering to a discerning clientele.