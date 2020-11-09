A person viewing an apartment in one of Hollywood’s most exclusive buildings reportedly jumped over the balcony and plunged their death.

The incident, which was first reported by Page Six of the New York Post, occurred on one of the top floors of the ultra-expensive 31-story Sierra Towers. A prospective buyer was viewing an apartment with a Realtor reported to be from Hilton & Hyland last Monday when the apparent suicide occurred.

The person had reportedly walked out to view the balcony, and when the Realtor’s back was turned, climbed over the wall and reportedly jumped.

The Sierra Towers complex was built in 1965 and has, over the years, attracted some of the city’s most well-known celebrities for its panoramic views and prime location between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Lily Collins, Emma Watson, Vincent Gallo and Sandra Bullock have been reported to own units in the building currently.

At least one resident was reported to have seen the body on the ground on Monday afternoon.

Representatives from Sierra Towers and Hilton & Hyland did not immediately respond to Inman’s requests for comment on the incident. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office told other outlets that it had responded to a person falling from the tower on that date.

Currently, apartments listed at Sierra Towers range from $1.895 million for a one-bedroom to $6.3 million for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit. In 2018, the entire top floor was listed for $58 million.

Email Veronika Bondarenko