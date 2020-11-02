Led by Nurit Coombe and Alex Martinez, RE/MAX Elite Services will soon become The Agency D.C. Metro.

RE/MAX Elite Services is leaving the RE/MAX family and affiliating with The Agency to form the global luxury real estate brokerage’s 35th office and first in the Washington D.C. area.

Led by Nurit Coombe and Alex Martinez, the brokerage boasts 30 agents who sold a total of more than 500 homes in 2019, worth $220 million in sales volume. The team-owned brokerage said it’s on pace to eclipse $300 million in sales in 2020.

“The time is right for us to blend our innovative techniques with The Agency’s powerful branding and marketing prowess and to create something that the D.C. market has never seen before,” Coombe said in a statement. “We are looking forward to becoming part of The Agency’s global family and building our office here in Bethesda.”

Coombe, who was born in Israel and served in the Israeli Army, has a diverse background in the real estate industry, holding a number of different leadership positions. She’s been in the real estate industry since 2001.

Martinez is an 18-year veteran of the real estate industry in Maryland.

Both Coombe, Martinez and their team are regulars on the national television show American Dream, which showcases the Washington D.C. metro area’s real estate scene.

“We are pleased to partner with esteemed real estate veterans Nurit Coombe and Alex Martinez to bring The Agency to Washington, D.C.,” The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky said in a statement. “We are always looking to partner with notable teams in new markets around the globe.”

“Nurit and Alex caught our attention with what they have been able to achieve in Washington, D.C., and we know that they will be great stewards of The Agency brand and culture.”

The expansion gives the Agency — which was founded in Los Angeles but has offices in the U.S., Canada and Caribbean — a massive presence in one of the nation’s priciest metro markets. The leaders in the market include Long & Foster Real Estate and Compass.

The brokerage closed more than $5 billion in sales in 2019, good for 25th in the nation overall, according to the Swanepoel Mega 1000.

