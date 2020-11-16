Together, Jeff Biebuyck and Dana Olmes have 45 years of real estate experience, over a billion dollars in sales, and an accidental brand.

That brand is Frontgate, so named for its prized location at the entrance to the exclusive Hidden Hills Community nestled between the western foothills of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County and the Ventura County line, California. And as of right now, it’s a formal entity striking out on its own.

“We serve all communities in the surrounding areas, from the Westside to the San Fernando Valley—and many of them are gated communities that have a front gate or guardhouse,” says Olmes. “Our logo incorporates that concept with its ‘tech bars’ and reflects our high-tech, high-touch approach.”

But why start from scratch after such a significant investment of time with one brokerage? Turns out, the brokerage itself wasn’t the brand.

“After years of experience, we’ve come to find that our clients hire us to represent them, not the brokerage. That was the litmus test that convinced us to build our own brand.”

As a lifestyle brand, differentiation is key. Being entrenched in the community allows Olmes and Biebuyck to provide a wealth of knowledge and clearly identify their clients’ needs. “Anyone can sell a home, however, we want to not only sell their home but support them as they transition through the sale and on to their next chapter,” Olmes said. “Not only are we tech-driven, but we have been in the business long enough to understand the importance of staying connected to and providing support for our local communities. Through a hands-on approach and charitable work, we stay on top of our community’s mind.”

In order to grow their brand and team, Olmes and Biebuyck needed to look outside the box of what traditional brokerages offer and partner with a company that is unique and innovative which is why the Frontgate team chose Side, Inc.

“Side is the only real estate brokerage that could transform our vision for Frontgate into a break-the-mold, non-traditional brand. Their track record of successfully working with top producing agents and teams to create, scale, and grow their business, while minimizing cost and risk was very appealing. We’re very happy to have partnered with Side,” said Biebuyck.

Frontgate’s clientele is comprised of a wide mix of influential people, including corporate executives, celebrities, and entertainment industry executives. While the Hidden Hills community itself claims “its bucolic atmosphere is enhanced by its absence of sidewalks and street lights and its presence of white three-rail fences and bridle trails,” dozens of Hollywood A-listers call it home. That requires a unique approach and mindset from the real estate professionals who serve them.

“Thanks to the Internet, everyone wants to get a free TMZ tour when a home goes on the market,” Biebuyck shared. “We thoroughly screen potential buyers prior to previewing a property. This ensures that buyers are thoroughly vetted and we protect our clients’ privacy.”

Olmes and Biebuyck trusted each other and built a brand around their shared philosophy: lead with integrity, respect, and discretion. That philosophy, along with their core values, creates the culture at Frontgate, where service par excellence is just the beginning.