Venture studio High Alpha has launched Shaker, a collaborative CRM and transaction management platform exclusively for real estate teams, the company announced on Tuesday.

Prior to its public launch, the platform was known as “Clerestory,” but as of Tuesday, has been rebranded as “Shaker.”

The company boasts the first unified transaction manager and contact management platform in the CRM space, providing agents with one streamlined platform.

“Even in today’s highly digital world, real estate software, and especially software built for teams, is still antiquated and clunky,” Chief Executive and Co-Founder Chris Lucas said in a press statement. “We set out to provide a full transaction and client management platform that competes with the best services across other industries.”

Luca continued, “In our survey, 68 percent of clients said that lack of communication and transparency in the transaction process was the most frustrating part of buying and selling a home. We want to empower real estate teams and agents to showcase the hard work that goes into closing a real estate transaction and support a great client experience, creating a life-long client and referrer.”

Lucas joined High Alpha as an entrepreneur-in-residence in 2019, and has a background in marketing. He co-founded Shaker with Ashley Walsh and Michael Mattax, who come from marketing and software backgrounds, respectively.

The company cited the rising occurrence of teams as one factor supporting the platform’s relevancy right now.

“Since 2014, the rise of agent teams has slowly become a fixture of the industry,” a Shaker press release states. “According to a 2017 survey from Inman, 41 percent of real estate professionals are part of a team. Of the remaining that are not, 60 percent said they would consider joining one or creating one of their own.”

The all-in-one platform will provide real estate teams with a suite of tools to streamline client communication and collaboration by blending transaction management, a client communication hub, workflow automation and nurture campaigns. Since launching the platform earlier this year, the company has already been working with teams at Coldwell Banker, RE/MAX and Berkshire Hathaway.

“Shaker allows us to organize our team’s workflows and deliver value to our clients while remaining simple and concise,” Mike DelRose Jr., director of marketing at the Mike DelRose Team at RE/MAX Revolution, said in a press release. “Technology shouldn’t make business more complicated, and Shaker keeps my team focused on what it does best.”

