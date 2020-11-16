Sotheby’s International Realty on Monday debuted a streamlined new marketing platform that it says will give its agents the ability to create campaigns for social media, the internet and print in just minutes.

The company calls the platform “Design Vault” and described it in a statement as “a one stop shop for agents for all marketing initiatives.” As of Monday it became available to more than 23,000 agents at Sotheby’s International Realty. The agents are spread across 72 different countries.

The statement added that Design Vault is a “culmination of the brand’s strategy to integrate content, making marketing initiatives seamless for agents.”

Among other things, the platform includes an entirely new interface, drag and drop capabilities, marketing templates that include pre-uploaded photos, and the ability to post directly to social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

Design Vault is also supposed to make it easier to share and collaborate on campaigns, and to send materials directly to professional print shops.

A promotional video that Sotheby’s International Realty shared with Inman further touts Design Vault as a tool that was built “by agents, for agents.” The video goes on to highlight the speed and ease of use the new platform is supposed to bring to marketing.

Design Vault’s launch comes amid boom times for agent-focused marketing platforms. Big companies such as NRT have in recent years similarly provided agents with new marketing technology and automation, while numerous third-party providers have steadily incorporated more marketing tech into things like their customer relationship managers (CRMs).

Those efforts also come as more real estate companies work to build end-to-end platforms that pack more of the real estate experience into a single digital space.

