Through zavvie Pro, agents can provide their clients a variety of selling options, including iBuyer offers or bridge loan solutions.

Real estate tech company zavvie on Monday introduced its new zavvie Pro platform, an agent-facing tool that allows agents to present selling options to their clients on an individually-branded platform.

Zavvie CEO Lane Hornung called the tool a “secret weapon,” that’s not so secret anymore.

“The agents that know how to bring all these options to the table are just going to take market share,” Hornung told Inman.

Zavvie pro was launched to help “modern real estates” turn homeowners into sellers, Hornung said. On the platform — which is available nationwide — agents can provide potential sellers with all of their options, including what a traditional listing process might look like, what iBuyers in their market might offer and even some of the newer options like home swaps or bridge loan solutions.

“The broker platform is a toolkit that allows an agent to show what’s available in a given market, what the costs of those solutions might look like, as well as the net proceeds,” Hornung said.

Zavvie Pro, a platform that was previously only available to brokers, is now accessible to individual agents, with agent-specific branding. Agents can generate an application that puts all options side-by-side and compares them based on a number of factors, with a proprietary report called OfferFax.

“It’s the agent just doing what they’ve always done, advising the client what the pros and cons are for different options for selling,” Hornung said.

Hornung said the tool is agent-facing — rather than direct-to-consumer — because he believes most consumers still want to work with agents. A lot of consumer-facing technology companies don’t actually ask consumers what they want, he explained.

“It’s a false choice to say [consumers] want technology or they want a good agent,” Hornung said. ‘It’s pretty clear that they want both and it has been that way for over a decade.”

“They want the new solutions, they want the innovation, they want the technology, but they also want a great agent.”

On a broker level, zavvie recently partnered with JP & Associates Realtors to launch a broker-branded version of the platform, Sure Sale.

