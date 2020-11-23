Bret Michaels, who headed the popular 1980s heavy metal band Poison, just shelled out $4.8 million for a Calabasas estate.

Michaels made the purchase a month after selling his Mediterranean-style home in Westlake Village for $4.48 million. The new property is both larger and more customized. Sitting on a half-acre lot atop a hill, the 6,000-square-foot estate has what Michaels told the Los Angeles Times is “one of the best views I’ve ever seen in California.”

Different windows have views of the valley and Los Angeles below. A white and tiled exterior is matched with a white-walled and wooden-floor interior. The outside boasts a manicured yard, a pool and a spa as well as an outdoor dining pergola.

“California is alive,” Michaels said. “I’m an outdoor guy, so I have the opportunity to be outside year-round here.”

Known for serving many celebrity clients, Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One worked with Michaels on both the sale of the Westlake Village home and the new Calabasas property. He told Inman that Michaels has always been fond of Calabasas and wanted to move there for its privacy — the home is part of the gated Oaks of Calabasas community.

“[Michaels] had a very unique opportunity to get a completely private estate behind a second set of gates within the guarded community of the Oaks with completely panoramic and unobstructed explosive views,” Cohen said. “Killer views.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Marc Shevin held the listing and represented the seller. Cohen told Inman that working with Michaels, his third time so far, is always a pleasure for a music fan.

“Growing up loving his music, it’s a real honor to represent him as a real estate agent,” Cohen said. “When you work with him, it’s a lot of fun as well.”

Poison, which formed in 1983, sold over 45 million records, had 10 songs top the Billboard Hot 100 list and is best known for heavy metal classics like “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Talk Dirty To Me.” In the 2000s, Michaels also released several albums as a solo artist and has been appearing in a number of shows, films and singing competitions as a judge.

