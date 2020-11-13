An extravagant Hollywood Hills mansion built around a pool and its own lazy river just hit the market for $58 million.

Hair product moguls Bruno and Kyara Mascolo are trying to sell the 15,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom mansion, according to the Wall Street Journal. The couple founded the Bed Head line of shampoo and styling products while Bruno also founded Toni & Guy, another line of hair styling products named after his two older brothers.

The couple’s Hollywood Hills home was built to stand out — its front is designed around a pool with its own wrapping lazy river as well as fountains created by the same architect who worked on the famed Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas. Statues of ballet dancers grace the entrance to the mansion while the home itself is full of floor-length windows, winding staircases and pops of color in its walls, furniture and paintings.

Celebrity architect Paul McLean, who was tapped to work on homes for celebrities like Jay-Z and Beyoncé and Calvin Klein, designed the Mascolos’ estate when they bought the lot for $13.875 million in 2013.

Touches like the purple sofas and the leopard-print stools may not be fully appreciated by Bruno, who is colorblind, but were chosen by Kyara as a way of adding modern touches to the house. The paintings gracing the walls have been done by Bruno himself over the years and put up by Kyara after he returned from one of his work trips.

“Sometimes he’ll point at something and say that’s blue,” Kyara told the Journal. “But it’s bright pink.”

Other touches include entryway doors framed by tiles like on a disco ball, a double staircase, a wall of collectable guitars and an office full of Star Wars memorabilia. A bridge connects one wing of the house to the master bedroom while the outside boasts two guesthouses, a pool area with spanning views of Los Angeles and two acres of outdoor space.

The couple’s hair lines Bed Head and Toni & Guy were bought by Unilever in 2009. As is often the case with such large estates, the Mascolos decided to sell because their kids grew up and it was too large to maintain. Rayni and Branden Williams are listing it at the Williams & Williams team at Beverly Hills Estates.

“We find ourselves a quarter of a mile from each other sometimes,” Kyara said. “At some point in your life it’s not about your materials, it’s about relationships and love.”

