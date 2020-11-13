An extravagant Ritz Carlton penthouse that the late novelist Tom Clancy purchased for more than $12 million is going to auction with no reserve price.

An extravagant Ritz Carlton penthouse that famed late novelist Tom Clancy purchased for more than $12 million is going to auction with no reserve price.

A lifelong Maryland native, Clancy bought the Baltimore apartment for $12.6 million back in 2009. As first reported by Realtor.com, the author spent two years transforming the top floor of the Ritz Carlton Residences into his custom living space — three units and over 12,000 square feet of space were combined into a spacious open-floor penthouse overlooking Baltimore and Inner Harbor.

White interiors, a 1,500-square-foot living room, 10-foot ceilings, a professional kitchen, two balconies, two offices, a grand foyer and a private elevator are all part of the inside design. The larger building includes 24-hour camera and doorman surveillance, a game and billiards room, a meditation garden with a waterfall, a 30-person theater and five parking spots reserved for residents and guests of the penthouse.

An extravagant Ritz Carlton penthouse that famed thriller novelist Tom Clancy once bought for over $12 million is going to auction with no reserve price. A lifelong Maryland native, Clancy bought the Baltimore apartment for $12.6 million back in 2009. The author spent two years transforming the top floor of the Ritz Carlton Residences into his custom living space. Three units and over 12,000 square feet of space were combined into a spacious open-floor penthouse overlooking Baltimore and Inner Harbor. White interiors, a 1,500-square-foot living room, 10-foot ceilings, a professional kitchen, two balconies, two offices, a grand foyer and a private elevator are all part of the inside design. After his passing, Clancy's estate put it on the market for $12 million back in 2015. Without a buyer, the price kept dropping — first to $7.9 million in 2017 and then to the final price of $5.9 million. After five years on the market, the apartment is now being put up for auction with no reserve price — the bidding war can start at as low as zero and go up to whoever is the highest bidder. The auction will take place all day on December 12 and, hosted by Elite Auctions, be done entirely remotely.

“Whether a seasoned executive seeking temporary refuge or a writer in need of a muse, reflect in a sequestered office featuring custom bookshelves and private access to a patio with harbor and city views,” reads the auction description.

One of the country’s most recognized spy story and thriller writers, Clancy sold more than 100 million books and is best known for best-sellers like “The Hunt For Red October” and “The Sum Of All Fears.” Passing away from heart failure 2013 at age 66, Clancy had been the last to live in the highly personal and customized apartment.

After his passing, Clancy’s estate put it on the market for $12 million back in 2015. Without a buyer, the price kept dropping — first to $7.9 million in 2017 and then to $5.9 million.

After five years on the market, the apartment is now being put up for auction with no reserve price — the bidding war can start at as low as zero and go up to whoever is the highest bidder.

The auction will take place on December 12 and be hosted by Elite Auctions entirely remotely. Bidders from anywhere in the world can register to participate. Angel Stevens with Cummings & Co. Realtors is the agent leading the auction.

While Baltimore’s real estate market has been going strong even amid the coronavirus pandemic, the growth has affected mostly affordable mid-level properties — the city’s reputation (President Donald Trump once called it a “rat and rodent infested mess”) made even the most beautiful and luxurious properties in the city a difficult sale for outside investors.

Email Veronika Bondarenko