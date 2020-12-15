Homes.NYC is the residential property portal supporting rich media to offer a more dynamic search experience in New York City.

A new residential property search engine is available in New York City, according to a press release by Gabriels Technology Solutions.

Called Homes.NYC, the residential property portal will support rich media to offer a more dynamic search experience, including aerial photography, building video and listing video. It also displays content in 19 languages and 59 currencies and supports metric conversion.

The company states in its press release that upon launch, Homes.NYC has more properties available for online viewing than StreetEasy, a popular resource for home search and market information in New York City.

Users of the search engine can sort by Sales, Rentals, Buildings, Brokers or Agents; each category is broken down by borough. Agents and brokers can search each borough individually by community, budget, size and other common needs of homeowners. Map views with listing identifiers are available at multiple search points throughout the user experience, as are text fields for quick navigation to neighborhoods, brokerages and individual buildings.

Agents can use Homes.NYC to host listing videos and schedule virtual tours with aspiring buyers and tenants.

Homebuyers can also view aerial tours of neighborhoods throughout the city and view high-resolution (shot in 8K, rendered in 4K) street-level video “drive-bys” to gain a more comprehensive understanding of a property’s facade and immediate surroundings.

Users can organize and compare search results and then easily tour them using Homes.NYC’s Route Planner, which displays the properties alphabetically on a map according to the tour start location.

The software provides agents with the capability to communicate in-app with clients and prospects and offers comprehensive building rental and sales stats within search results. Homes.NYC also provides brokerage landing pages, allowing users to view rentals and for-sale listings under each brand and agent.

“What we try to do is bring as much valuable data as possible to the user in the search results page,” Michael Gabriel, owner of Gabriels Technology Solutions, said in a video press conference for the software’s release. “They can browse and get as much info as they need without having to go into the listing detail page. There’s a wealth of information at your fingertips.”

Replay Listings, another recently launched New York City property search engine, is 100 percent video-based. It has partnered with Rent City, an apartment rating service.

Localize is another app that helps renters and buyers in New York City find apartments based on neighborhood amenities. It also offers an agent matching feature.

Homes.NYC’s data partner is RealPlus, the New York City-based real estate technology company that created RealPlus eXchange (RPX), a property data transmission platform. New York City does not have a unified multiple listing service.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.