The average wage dipped below the level required to afford the typical home in the U.S. as prices skyrocket in the fourth quarter, according to ATTOM Data Solutions. Historically low mortgage rates however, are at least keeping affordability not too far out of the average American’s grasp.

“Owning a home in the United States slipped into the unaffordable zone for average workers across the nation in the fourth quarter as the numbers continued a year-long slide in the wrong direction,” Todd Teta, chief product officer with ATTOM Data Solutions, said in a statement.

Todd Teta | Attom Data Solutions

“That’s happened as home prices have continued rising throughout 2020 and the housing market has remained remarkably resilient in the face of the brutal economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Of the 499 counties analyzed by the data firm in the fourth quarter of 2020, 55 percent were less affordable than past averages as the median home price spiked at least 10 percent year-over-year in most counties.

“The future remains wholly uncertain and affordability could swing back into positive territory,” Teta added. “But for now, things are going in the wrong direction for buyers.”

Major home-ownership expenses — mortgage payments, insurance and property taxes — accounted for 29.6 percent of the average wage across the country in the fourth quarter, which was up from 26.4 percent the year prior and ahead of the 28 percent line that lenders prefer.

Just 41 percent of the 499 counties analyzed had major home-ownership expenses on the typical home fall into a level that’s affordable for local wage earners.

The most expensive counties in the country  — ones where the highest annual wages were required to afford the typical home — were San Mateo County in California, followed by New York County in New York. The rest of the top-five were all San Francisco Bay Area counties.

Bibb County in Georgia was the country’s most affordable.

To determine what’s “affordable,” ATTOM calculated the amount of income needed to make monthly payments, which includes mortgage, property taxes and insurance, on a median-priced home, assuming a $100,000 loan and a 28 percent maximum “front-end” debt-to-income ratio, according to the study. ATTOM then compared that to wage data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Email Patrick Kearns

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
New Year's Sale: Join us for January Connect + 9 Connect Now events next year. You'll thank yourself later.SEE THE DEALS×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription